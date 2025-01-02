Music Ally reports: “One of the trends of 2024 was music rightsholders pointing to the video-streaming sector, where prominent premium subscription services also include ads. Why, wondered the rightsholders, couldn’t companies like Spotify start charging for their ad-supported services to match this? It spurred Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to tell analysts “why music is not analogous to video” as a pushback on that thinking.”
Home advertising 43% Of US Video-Streaming Subscriptions Now Include Advertising