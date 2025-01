techradar reports: “Many years ago, The Blackout Crew had a hit with a song urging us to “put a donk on it”. And now LG and Samsung are doing something similar, but instead of a song it’s a TV, and the donk is AI. Both Samsung and LG are seemingly leaning hard on AI to sell you a new TV this year, and they’re both doing it with Microsoft’s Copilot, as well as with their own AI features.”

Read More