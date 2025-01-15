Media Play News reports: “Netflix continues to fire on all cylinders, cloing out the fiscal fourth quarter (ended Dec. 31) with an estimated 10 million new subscribers, upping the global subscriber base past 292 million, according to new data from Wedbush Securities media analyst Michael Pachter. The analyst expects Netflix to add 1.2 million new subscribers in the North America, while generating $10.1 billion in revenue, much of it from ad-supported subscribers.”

