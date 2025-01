Music Ally reports: “Industry research firm Luminate’s annual report is out, and the biggest of its many big figures is 4.8tn (trillion). That’s how many on-demand audio music streams there were in 2024 according to its calculations – a year-on-year rise of 14%. The US accounted for 1.4tn of those (29.2%). However, the 6.4% growth in the US was outstripped by the 17.3% spike in the rest of the world.”

