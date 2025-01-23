The Wrap reports: “Comcast’s Xfinity has launched a new sports and news TV package in an effort to compete with YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Xfinity Sports & News is available for $70 per month when included with an Xfinity Internet subscription and $90 per month without the subscription, according to its landing page. In comparison, YouTube Standard and Hulu Live + Hulu with Ads are both available for $82.99 per month.”

