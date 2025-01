VentureBeat reports: “Y Combinator-backed startup Martin AI announced today it has raised $2 million in seed funding to develop what it claims is a more intuitive and personalized AI assistant that could rival upcoming offerings from OpenAI and Google. The round was led by Pioneer Fund with participation from FoundersX Ventures, Eight Capital, SV Tech Ventures, Sandhill Markets, Splash Capital and notable angel investors including DoorDash cofounder Andy Fang.”

Read More