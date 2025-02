Variety reports: “Almost a year ago, Rooster Teeth said it was shutting down after 21 years following parent Warner Bros. Discovery‘s failure to find a buyer for the money-losing fandom, gaming and comedy entertainment studio. On Wednesday, Burnie Burns — one of Rooster Teeth’s co-founders — announced that his independent company, Box Canyon Productions, has acquired the Rooster Teeth brand and its remaining assets including the website and social channels.”

