Music Business Worldwide reports: “Music licensing platforms for short-form video, advertising, games, and other visual media are big business – and attract a lot of attention from deep-pocketed private investors. Sweden’s Epidemic Sound was valued at $1.4 billion in a $450 million funding round in 2021, in which Blackstone Growth (BXG) and EQT Growth acquired stakes in the company. Epidemic is reportedly now eyeing an IPO.”
Home Applications TikTok’s Parent Company Quietly Launched A Music Licensing Platform Called EasyOde