Music Business Worldwide reports: “Music licensing platforms for short-form video, advertising, games, and other visual media are big business – and attract a lot of attention from deep-pocketed private investors. Sweden’s Epidemic Sound was valued at $1.4 billion in a $450 million funding round in 2021, in which Blackstone Growth (BXG) and EQT Growth acquired stakes in the company. Epidemic is reportedly now eyeing an IPO.”

