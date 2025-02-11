Street Insider reports: “Today, BuzzFeed announced a new social platform designed to bring joy and creativity back to the internet. The digital media pioneer introduced a strategy to counter tech platforms’ unchecked influence over an internet increasingly fueled by misinformation, addiction, and negativity. At the heart of the strategy is a commitment to human creativity and a reinvention of how content is created and shared.”
Home Featured Top Slider BuzzFeed (BZFD) Announces New Social Platform