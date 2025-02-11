Cord Cutters News reports: “Considered the global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics, Nielsen announced that December 25, 2024, set a new milestone as the most-streamed day of television in U.S. history. This historic record was fueled by Netflix’s exclusive live streaming of two NFL Christmas Day games, which not only delivered unprecedented viewership for the platform but also contributed to the broader achievement of over 51 billion viewing minutes in a single day (51,218,510,400 to be exact).”

