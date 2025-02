Music Business Worldwide reports: “Warner Music Group has completed its full acquisition of Africori, a prominent Africa-focused music distribution, music rights management, and artist development company. Founded in 2009, Africori boasts what’s claimed to be “one of the biggest independent songbooks in Africa”, including music from the likes of Kelvin Momo, Master KG, Nkosazana Daughter, Oscar Mbo, and TitoM & Yuppe. The company represents more than 7,000 artists.”

