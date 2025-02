Music Business Worldwide reports: “TikTok’s $300 billion-valued parent company, ByteDance, is one of the world’s busiest AI developers. It plans to spend billions of dollars on AI chips this year, while its tech gives Sam Altman’s OpenAI a run for its money. ByteDance’s Duobao AI chatbot is currently the most popular AI assistant in China, with 78.6 million monthly active users as of January.”

