Games Industry Biz reports: “Modern Times Group has completed its $620 million acquisition of Plarium from its previous owner, Aristocrat Leisure Limited. MTG and Plarium signed a deal in November 2024, during which it announced that $20 million of the agreement would be deferred to 2026. Now that the deal has closed, MTG will begin onboarding Plarium and fully consolidate it into the group.”

Read More