The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Dune VFX house DNEG Group and its Brahma division have made a big swing in acquiring Metaphysic, a developer of artificial intelligence content creation technologies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the agreement includes Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group and the DNEG Group investing another $25 million into Brahma, an AI and content technologies company launched by DNEG Group.”

Read More