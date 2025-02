PR Newswire reports: “Hightouch, the leading data and AI platform for marketing and personalization, today announced that it has raised an $80 million Series C at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The round was led by Rajeev Dham at Sapphire Ventures, with participation from NVC, ICONIQ Growth, Amplify Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, and Y Combinator.”

