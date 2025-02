Games Industry Biz reports: “Epic shared its Epic Games Store 2024 Year in Review blog post last Friday, highlighting its achievement of reaching 295 million users on its PC store representing an increase of 25 million users year-on-year. Consumer spending on the platform reached $1.09 billion in 2024, an increase of 15% from last year. In comparison, spending on third-party titles declined by 18% to $255 million.”

Read More