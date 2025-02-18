Music Business Worldwide reports: “MashApp launched its new music application in the US on Tuesday (February 18), allowing users to create real-time “mashups” of popular music tracks through official partnerships with the world’s largest music companies. The app, initially available on iOS devices, has secured licensing deals with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Kobalt Music, and Universal Music Publishing Group.”
