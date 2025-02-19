GamesBeat reports: “Microsoft Research unveiled Muse, the company’s first generative AI model designed for gameplay ideation. Fatima Kardar, corporate vice president of gaming AI at Microsoft, said in a blog post that we hear about how AI is transforming our lives daily. How will it show up in gaming? For Xbox, the principles that drive our approach to AI are to create more value for players and game creators, bring more games to more people around the world, and recognize that the development of a great game will always be grounded in the creator’s vision and artistry, Karder said.”

Read More