Broadband TV News reports: “Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) has announced the launch of Comcast MediaExpress, a centralised video-on-demand (VOD) management and distribution service for premium content providers. Comcast MediaExpress enables content owners to easily distribute their VOD entertainment titles into the leading OTT, pay TV, and social platforms through delivery centrally managed by CTS.”
