The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Max‘s long-awaited stand-alone launch in Southeast Asia proved to be a success, with Warner Bros. Discovery’s streamer capturing 1.4 million subscribers in the region in Q4 2024, according to new research. In The Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics Report published by Singapore-based media consultancy Media Partners Asia (MPA), Max entered five Southeast Asian markets — Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines — in November 2024 and captured 26 percent of Q4 net customer additions for streaming services in SEA.”

Read More