Variety reports: “In a landmark announcement that underscores Netflix‘s continued close relationship with Mexico’s audiovisual industry, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed a $1 billion investment in the country over the next four years. The commitment, unveiled during a press conference with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, aims to bolster the local audiovisual industry and create a plethora of opportunities nationwide.”
Netflix Unveils $1 Billion Mexican Investment Over The Next 4 Years