Broadband TV News reports: “Smart TVs have emerged as the main viewing device for US internet users, but in Europe broadcast TV still reigns, according to new research by Ampere Analysis. Among 18- 64-year-old Internet users, Smart TVs are now the predominant device for consuming content in the United States. Time spent watching content on Smart TVs has increased by 27% since Q1 2021. This means almost one-third (31%) of viewing time among Internet users is via a Smart TV – higher than any other connected device.”

