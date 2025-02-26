Cord Cutters News reports: “At Amazon’s February 2025 Devices & Services live event today, the company has been focused on its history with AI and how it will continue to use AI to find innovative solutions for customer problems. “We have been using AI expansively for over 25 years. And the way we think about AI and technology in general at Amazon is that we don’t use the technology because we think it’s cool or interesting. It is—but we use it to solve real customer problems,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said to kick off the event.”

