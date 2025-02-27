Broadband TV News reports: “The continued migration of viewers from linear television to the new streaming services helped Paramount+ put on 5.6 million subscribers on the quarter. The pre-merger Paramount Global reported revenues of $7.98 billion were short of analyst predictions. However, streaming bucked the trend with the highest subscriber additions to Paramount+ for two years beating analyst expectations of 5.6 million subscribers.”
Home Featured Top Slider Paramount+ Sees Best Subscriber Growth In Two Years