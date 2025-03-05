Music Ally reports: “One of the prominent companies specialising in influencer-marketing campaigns for music clients is up for sale. The company is VoxFeed, whose lead investor Agave Lab Ventures is seeking buyers for the company by the end of this year. Why? The investment firm’s current fund reaches its 10-year deadline later this year, which means all of its holdings must be sold or closed – VoxFeed included.”
Home Featured Top Slider Music-Focused Influencer-Marketing Firm VoxFeed Is Up For Sale