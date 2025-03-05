VGC reports: “The French court has decided in favour of Nintendo in a case involving a file storage site and its handling of pirated Nintendo games. The decision had previously been made by the Paris Court of Appeals back in April 2023, with the court finding that Dstorage SAS was responsible for failing to remove or block access to pirated copies of Nintendo games distributed via its website 1fichier.com.”
Home Featured Top Slider Nintendo Has Successfully Blocked A French File Storage Site From Hosting Pirated...