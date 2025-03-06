Digital Music News reports: “Hook, the platform that allows users to seamlessly and legally remix popular songs while earning income, has announced a strategic partnership with Too Lost. Too Lost is Hook’s fourth significant distribution partnership after striking deals with Fuga/Downtown, Revelator, and Gyrostream. Too Lost’s tech stack brings a network of more than 300,000 artists and labels to the collaboration.”
Home Featured Top Slider Hook Expands Digital Distribution Network With Too Lost Distribution