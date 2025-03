Esports Insider reports: “The Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) has announced a partnership with the Esports World Cup, a multi-title esports event organised by the Esports World Cup Foundation. As a result of the deal, Street Fighter 6 will feature at the tournament from this year until 2027. In addition to Street Fighter 6 featuring at the Esports World Cup, the partnership has overhauled the FGC ecosystem’s format.”

