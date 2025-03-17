Music Business Worldwide reports: “Los Angeles-based technology startup Creative Covenant Inc. has launched ARK, a new application designed to protect intellectual property rights for “human creators” across various industries. The platform uses blockchain technology and biometric verification to help artists, writers, musicians, and other creatives secure their work in the digital age, according to a press release.”
