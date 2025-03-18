Music Business Worldwide reports: “Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest music streaming company, reported forecast-beating financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, with annual subscription revenue surpassing the $2 billion milestone. Annual subscription revenue surged 25.9% YoY in 2024 to RMB 15.23 billion (USD $2.12 billion at the average exchange rate for 2024) from RMB 12.1 billion in 2023 (USD $1.71 billion at the average exchange rate for 2023), according to TME’s latest financial report published Tuesday (March 18).”

Read More