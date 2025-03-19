Music Business Worldwide reports: “UK-based independent music company Ninja Tune has teamed up with music technology startup Reactional Music in its push into the lucrative gaming market as music companies seek new revenue streams beyond traditional platforms. The London-based label, home to artists like BICEP, Bonobo and Little Dragon, will license tracks from its catalog to Reactional Music’s interactive music personalization platform, which enables real-time integration of music in gaming, automotive and digital environments.”

Read More