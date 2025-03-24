Media Play News reports: “The Paramount+ subscription streaming service March 24 announced the pending bow of two new subscription tiers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland this summer. The new tiers will cost €12.99 per month without ads in Germany and Austria, and CHF17.90 per month in Switzerland. The lower-cost ad-supported option will cost €5.99 per month in Germany and Austria, and CHF7.90 per month in Switzerland.”

