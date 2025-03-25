TechCrunch reports: “French VC firm Daphni is announcing the first closing of its new fund, Daphni Blue. The firm has raised €200 million (around $215 million at current exchange rates). It expects to raise as much as €250 million ($270 million) by the end of the year. Some of Daphni’s most remarkable past investments include Back Market, Swile, Hubcycle, and Pasqal. Overall, the firm has invested in 70 European startups since 2015.”

Read More