Cord Cutters News reports: “In a surprising turn for cord-cutters and streaming enthusiasts, Crackle, the pioneering free ad-supported streaming service, has made an unexpected comeback this week, as of March 26, 2025. The platform, which had been dormant since its parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment spiraled into bankruptcy last year, is once again operational, offering its catalog of movies and TV shows to viewers at no cost.”

Read More