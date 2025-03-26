Media Play News reports: “NBCUniversal and LG Electronics have expanded their content distribution agreement with the addition of 40 free ad-supported streaming television channels with ecommerce opportunities to branded LG Smart TVs. The channels include NBC News Now, Today All Day, Dateline 24/7, SNL Vault, Million Dollar Listing, The Real Housewives, and Top Chef, in addition to Spanish-language news, entertainment from Telemundo, local news, true crime, and sports programming.”

Read More