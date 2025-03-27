Variety reports: “India’s media and entertainment sector hit INR2.5 trillion ($29.4 billion) in 2024, according to the annual Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)-EY report. Titled ‘Shape the Future: Indian Media and Entertainment is Scripting a New Story,’ the report reveals that digital media overtook television for the first time, becoming the industry’s largest segment and accounting for 32% of total revenue, ending a two-decade reign by TV.”

Read More