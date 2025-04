Music Business Worldwide reports: “Pophouse Entertainment, the Sweden-based music investment firm co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, has raised over EUR €1.2 billion (USD $1.3 billion) for its debut fund. The Stockholm-based company announced Monday (March 31) that Pophouse Fund I raised over €1 billion ($1.1 billion), reaching its hard cap and making it, Pophouse, claimed, “one of the largest first-time private equity funds to be raised in Europe in the last decade”.”

Read More