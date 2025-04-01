Game Developer reports: “Astra: Knights of Veda and Dungeon Stalkers publisher HYBE IM has raised $21 million to accelerate its business by leveraging K-pop artist IPs. The company said interest in its upcoming MMORPGs Architect: Land of Exile and Arkheron also drove interest in the deal. HYBE IM is a subsidiary of Korean entertainment company HYBE, a record label, talent agency, and music production company perhaps best known for managing immensely popular boyband BTS through its Big Hit label.”

