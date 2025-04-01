The Hollywood Reporter reports: “By now everyone in Hollywood knows YouTube is a dominant player in the video ecosystem, but a prominent Wall Street analyst argues that YouTube still has a long period of growth ahead of it. MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson writes in a March 31 note that YouTube should be officially crowned the “new king of all media,” with engagement topping all other media companies in February’s Nielsen Gauge report, and with 2024 revenue of $54.2 billion, second only to Disney.”

