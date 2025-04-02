Broadband TV News reports: “Comcast has announced a new service designed to consolidate workflows and lower costs of distributing premium titles across content owners’ direct-to-consumer sites/apps and distribution partners. Comcast Media360 has been designed to counter a world that has become increasingly complex through the addition of both internal and external systems all attempting to reach an increasing number of platforms.”
Comcast Technology Solutions Launches Comcast Media360