LSE reports: “LSE has announced a new partnership with leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety and research company Anthropic, to provide all LSE students with access to its ‘Claude’ AI technology. From next month, LSE students will have free access to Anthropic’s ‘Claude for Education’, a version of their state-of-the-art AI assistant designed for higher education use, which helps students by guiding their reasoning process, rather than simply providing answers.”

