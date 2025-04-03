Broadband TV News reports: “Netflix is making it possible for subscribers to access a full list of available content when watching the platform on TV. The streamer says it has received several thousand language availability requests per month and extends a feature already available on mobile devices and web browsers. Almost a third of viewing on Netflix is to non-English stories. The full catalogue includes a wide variety of TV shows and movies in over 30 languages.”
Home Featured Top Slider Netflix Expands Dubbing And Subtitling Availability