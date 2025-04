CNBC reports: “Meta on Saturday released the first models from its latest open-source artificial intelligence software Llama 4, as the company scrambles to lead the race to invest in generative AI. But the Facebook owner said it has not yet released the biggest and most powerful Llama 4 model, which outperforms other AI models in its class and serves as “a teacher for our new models.” That so-called Llama 4 Behemoth model is still in training, according to the company’s blog post.”

