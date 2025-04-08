Business Wire reports: “Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, achieved an all-time-high three-day domestic opening weekend for a PG-rated film as A Minecraft Movie brought mobs of moviegoers to theaters across the nation. Big screens delighted movie fans, serving as portals to a new world, notching industry-wide videogame adaptation records. In addition to its massive Cinemark box office record, the film also generated the Company’s highest grossing D-BOX motion seats weekend ever.”

