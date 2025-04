Games Industry Biz reports: “Global consumer spending for PC and console gaming fell by 2% to $80.2 billion last year, but is expected to rise to $85.2 billion in 2025. This is according to Newzoo, which today published its PC and console gaming report 2025. The market intelligence firm forecasts that overall market growth to 2027 will reach $92.7 billion and will be “driven predominantly by console.”

Read More