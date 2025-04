Games Industry Biz reports: “Boston-based developer The Molasses Flood has merged with CD Projekt Red as part of the CDPR Group. In a statement posted on its website, it said the merger occurred on April 1, 2025. It had previously been announced in CD Projekt’s FY24 financial results “to ensure better alignment in scope and direction” of Project Sirius – a multiplayer set in The Witcher universe announced in 2022.”

