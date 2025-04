GamesBeat reports: “Xsolla, a global game commerce company, has partnered with Altava Group, a digital fashion and virtual entertainment company, to bring fashion IP to games. Altava Group emerged from the LVMH La Maison des Startups program. This collaboration with Xsolla will connect game developers and publishers with Altava’s extensive catalog of high-quality branded digital fashion assets and unlock scalable, creative ways to integrate luxury fashion IP into the gaming experience.”

Read More