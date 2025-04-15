GamesBeat reports: “Making it easier to hire game developers is a necessary thing in today’s troubled game industry. And so Devoted Holding, the parent of co-development firm Devoted Studios, is launching the Devoted Fusion freelancer hub to find game talent. The online hub from Devoted Fusion, a sister to Los Angeles-based Devoted Studios, is an end-to-end self-serve portal that connects development studios, publishers and brands to pre-vetted game art and animation freelance talent around the world.”

Read More