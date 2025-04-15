The Wrap reports: “For the first time ever in Nielsen’s monthly Gauge reports, the 1o most-watched streaming titles were distributed by seven different platforms: Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+ Netflix and Apple TV+. Those titles included “Reacher” with 6.6 billion viewing minutes; “Family Guy” with 4.8 billion viewing minutes; “Bluey” with 4.8 billion viewing minutes; “The White Lotus” with 4.5 billion viewing minutes; “1923” and “Moana 2” with 3.9 billion viewing minutes each; “Running Point” with 3.7 billion viewing minutes; “Love is Blind” with 3.5 billion viewing minutes; and “Adolescence” and “Severance” with 3.3 billion viewing minutes each.”

