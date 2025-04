Broadcast Now reports: “Dimension has developed an end-to-end AI content production pipeline under its Dimension Futures brand. To prove the technology, Dimension has produced a short animation with it, Mara & Milo: Magic & Mayhem. Everything from initial ideation, storyboarding, character and environment design, to virtual camera control, shot composition and voiceover was completed by a team of two artists whose creative work was supported by the AI pipeline.”

